Motorola this week announced the moto g fast and moto e, two budget smartphones to be sold at under $200 each.

The moto g fast will include a 6.4-inch HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, 16MP main camera, 8MP ultra wide-angle lens, and a 4,000mAh battery at $199.99.

The moto e will include a 6.2-inch HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chipset, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, 13MP camera, 2MP depth sensor, and 3,550mAh battery at $149.99.

Both will be sold June 12.