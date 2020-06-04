vivo deploys X50 series 5G smartphones

vivo this week released the X50 series of smartphones in which Pro versions include a gimbal-based camera system to stabilize photography.

The X50 series consists of the X50, the X50 Pro and the X50 Pro+. The X50 includes the Qualcomm 765G chipset, and the X50 Pro and the X50 Pro+ include the Qualcomm 865 + X55 chipset for 5G connectivity. All models include the Samsung GN1 50MP camera sensor with Super Night Mode and Astro Mode for low-light photography.

The X50 Pro features a new Gimbal Camera System that includes a built-in gimbal module that moves in the opposite direction of shaking motions to provide increased stability. A Gimbal Radar will provide an on-screen animation that reflects the gimbal’s movement.

Both the Pro and Pro+ include a rear four camera setup that feature a periscope lens and 60X Hyper Zoom.

The X50 and X50 Pro include 6.56-inch 90Hz AMOLED displays and 8GB of RAM, while the X50 Pro+ includes a 6.56-inch 120Hz AMOLED display and 8 or 12GB of RAM.

Pricing ranges between $490 to $840.