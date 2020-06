Nacon this week released Tour de France 2020 for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One, and the PC.

Tour de France 2020 is a racing simulation title that includes all 21 official stages of the Tour de France 2020, the Bastogne-Liège race, time trials, new first-person camera, and an improved race interface.

The final game includes an online mode for up to two players.

It sells at $39.99.