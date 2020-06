Amazon.com Inc. this week price cut Sony Corp. PlayStation Hits titles for the PlayStation 4 to under $10 in a limited sale.

Titles price cut to $9.99 include Gran Turismo Sport, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Nioh, Until Dawn, The Last of Us Remastered, and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection.

PS4 hardware sales have totaled 110.4 million units to date.

PS4 software sales totaled to 1.2 billion units to date.