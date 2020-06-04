HP deploys OMEN 15 gaming laptops

HP Inc. this week released new OMEN 15 gaming laptops to U.S. retail.

Pre-configured Intel CPU options include the OMEN 15 with Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 and 512GB SSD at $1,449.99.

Pre-configured AMD CPU options include the OMEN 15 with Ryzen 7, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 16660 and 512GB SSD at $1,249.99 and the OMEN 15 with Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti and 1TB SSD at $1,349.99.

OMEN 15 gaming laptops include 144Hz Full HD displays, OMEN Tempest Cooling Technology, and the OMEN Command Center for performance control, lighting, system vitals, and network booster options.