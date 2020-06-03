TCL drops SOCL500TWS earbuds, MTRO200BT headphones to retail

TCL this week released new wireless earbuds and headphones to U.S. retail.
The TCL SOCL500TWS are wireless earbuds that include 5.8mm speaker drivers and a recharging case for 26 hours of battery. In addition, the product includes a Bluetooth 5.0 chipset and is IPX4-rated for some water protection in outdoor use.
It sells at $79.99.
The TCL MTRO200BT are wireless noise-cancelling headphones that includes 32mm speaker drivers, leather ear cushions, Bluetooth 4.2 chipset, and 20 hours of battery life.
It sells at $39.99.
