TCL drops SOCL500TWS earbuds, MTRO200BT headphones to retail

NEWSTECHNOLOGY

Written by:

June 3, 2020

TCL this week released new wireless earbuds and headphones to U.S. retail.

The TCL SOCL500TWS are wireless earbuds that include 5.8mm speaker drivers and a recharging case for 26 hours of battery. In addition, the product includes a Bluetooth 5.0 chipset and is IPX4-rated for some water protection in outdoor use.

It sells at $79.99.

The TCL MTRO200BT are wireless noise-cancelling headphones that includes 32mm speaker drivers, leather ear cushions, Bluetooth 4.2 chipset, and 20 hours of battery life.

It sells at $39.99.


