Sega to deploy Game Gear Micro

Sega Corp. this week announced the Game Gear Micro, a miniature version of the classic Game Gear handheld.

The Game Gear Micro will be sold Oct. 6 in Japan in four colors, each with four pre-installed game titles.

The hardware will include a 1.15-inch at 240 x 180 resolution.

The standard Game Gear Micro in Black will include Sonic the Hedgehog, Puyo Puyo, Outrun, and Royal Stone.

In addition, it will sell a magnifying peripheral called the Sega Big Window that attaches to the device.

Each Game Gear Micro system will sell at 4,980 yen. A U.S. release is to be determined.