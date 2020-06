Third-party publishers this week released new titles for Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One to the Xbox Live division.

New titles released June 3 include Depth of Extinction, Strawberry Vinegar, and Awesome Pea 2.

Depth of Extinction is a turn-based tactical RPG, Strawberry Vinegar is a visual novel, and Awesome Pea 2 is a classic platform title.

Depth of Extinction is Xbox One Enhanced.