Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition No. 1 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this week said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition for the Nintendo Switch ranked as the top-selling software in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending May 30, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition ranked as the No. 1 best-selling title in the All Formats Chart.

The title includes updated graphics, an improved battle HUD and menus, more than 90 remastered tracks, and an all-new epilogue story called Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected.

Released to the Wii in 2012, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is a remastered version of the RPG entry.

The title chronicles the adventures of Shulk and Fiona.

It sells at $59.99.