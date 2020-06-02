Xbox Game Pass to drop No Man’s Sky

Microsoft Corp. this month said it will release No Man’s Sky to Xbox Game Pass for Console and Xbox Game Pass for PC in June.

In addition, a Windows 10 version for PC will be released in June.

No Man’s Sky is an action adventure exploration title that includes a procedurally-generated universe.

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service to download Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles at $9.99 per month.

The service allows subscribers to download full Xbox One and Xbox 360 game titles and purchase titles at an exclusive discount.

More than 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles are available.