Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition No. 5 at Japan retail

Famitsu this month said Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch this week ranked as the No. 5 best-selling software in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between May 18 to May 24, Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition ranked as the No. 5 software selling 6,107 units in the period.

Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition includes the Minecraft Bedrock Engine.

The Bedrock version contains all previously released content including the Super Mario Mash-Up Pack.

In addition, it allows owners to connect with non-Nintendo system users like Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One and Android mobile phones.

The Minecraft Marketplace allows users to purchase community-related items using MINECOINS, a new virtual in-game currency.

Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition owners can download the Bedrock version at no cost.

Finally, Minecraft supports the Nintendo Switch Online service.