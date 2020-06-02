Best Buy holds PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch June sale

Best Buy Co., Inc. this month began holding a video game sale for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch in a limited promotion.

Discounted titles include DOOM VFR, Resident Evil Origins Collection, World of Final Fantasy Maxima, Judgment, MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, Daemon X Machina, Windjammers, Fire Emblem Warriors, Borderlands 3, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and Resident Evil 3.

Titles start at $7.99.