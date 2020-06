Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Rockin’ Action Sale at the Xbox Live division.

The sale discounts select digital add-ons for the Xbox One and Xbox 360.

Discounted add-ons include Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection, Borderlands 3, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Contra Anniversary Collection, Devil May Cry HD Collection, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle, Saints Row IV: Re-Elected, and Far Cry 2.

The sale is valid through June 1.