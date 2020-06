Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. this month said it will release Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices Aug. 27.

The title, released to the Nintendo GameCube in 2004, is a an action RPG that includes online multiplayer functionality for up to four.

The remaster will include new areas inside dungeons and enhanced graphics.

The final game will include cross-platform support across consoles, iOS, and Android.