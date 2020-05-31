Xbox One deploys May 2020 Update

Microsoft Corp. this month released the May 2020 Update to the Xbox One hardware.

The update includes a simplified Guide layout, updated Community page, additional collection filters, and Mixer stream browse improvements.

In Q3, Microsoft said the More Personal Computing segment, which includes the Xbox, held $11 billion in revenue.

Gaming revenue declined one percent from the year prior.

Xbox content and services revenue, which includes the Xbox Game Pass, increased two percent from one year prior.

Microsoft will sell the Xbox Series X, the successor to the Xbox One, holiday 2020.