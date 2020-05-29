The Last Scape, Ultimate Fishing Simulator, Little Misfortune drop to Xbox One

Third-party publishers this week released new titles for Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One to the Xbox Live division.

New titles released May 29 include The Last Scape, Ultimate Fishing Simulator, Little Misfortune, Genetic Disaster, Indiecalypse, Georifters, and Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling.

The Last Scape is an open-world flight exploration title, Ultimate Fishing Simulator is a single-player fishing simulation, Little Misfortune is an interactive story title, Genetic Disaster is a multiplayer shooter title, Indiecalypse is a single-player puzzle action title, Georifters is a local and online multiplayer action title, and Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling is an adventure RPG.

The Last Scape, Little Misfortune, and Georifters are Xbox One X Enhanced.