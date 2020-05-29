PSN holds PS Plus Double Discounts May Sale

Sony Corp. this week is holding the Plus Double Discounts Sale for the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation VR at the PlayStation Network division.

The PS Plus Double Discounts Sale discounts select digital titles by up to 30 percent and up to 60 percent off for PS Plus members.

Discounted titles include Persona 5, Team Sonic Racing, Resident Evil Triple Pack, Yakuza Kiwami, Puyo Puyo Tetris, Shenmue III – Digital Deluxe Edition, The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince, Demon Gaze II, SNK 40th Anniversary Collection, Grand Kingdom, and Robinson: The Journey.

The sale ends June 10.