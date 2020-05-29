Borderlands, Bioshock, XCOM 2 drop to Nintendo Switch

May 29, 2020

2K Games this week released franchise titles to Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

Titles released include the XCOM 2 Collection, the Borderlands Legendary Collection and BioShock: The Collection.

The XCOM 2 Collection includes XCOM 2, 4 DLC packs, and the War of the Chosen expansion pack.

The Borderlands Legendary Collection includes Borderlands, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel.

BioShock: The Collection includes BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered, and BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition.


