Samurai Shodown Neo Geo Collection to bout PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC

SNK Corp. this week said it will release Samurai Shodown Neo Geo Collection to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch and the PC.

Samurai Shodown Neo Geo Collection will contain seven Samurai Shodown titles including Samurai Shodown, Samurai Shodown II, Samurai Shodown III, Samurai Shodown IV: Amakusa’s Revenge, Samurai Shodown V, Samurai Shodown V Special and Samurai Shodown V Perfect.

Samurai Shodown V Perfect, an unreleased final title for the Neo Geo, includes new story elements and endings.

The collection will include online matching and rollback netcode for all seven titles. In addition, the title includes a Museum Mode for art, music, and developr interviews.

The title will be sold at the Epic Store June 11, Steam June 18. The PS4 and Nintendo Switch SKUs will be sold July 28.