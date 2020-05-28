Resident Evil 3 infects No. 33 in UK May 26 sales

GfK Chart-Track this week said Capcom Co., Ltd.’s Resident Evil 3 for the PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One and the PC ranked as a best-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the month ending May 26, Resident Evil 3 ranked as the No. 33 best-selling software in the All Formats Chart.

It ranked at No. 32 the week prior.

Resident Evil 3 includes Jill Valentine as she escapes an infected Raccoon City while being pursued by the bioweapon Nemesis.

The title utilizes the RE Engine previously used in Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 2, and Devil May Cry 5.

Included in the title is Resident Evil Resistance, a 4v1 multiplayer title in which a Mastermind sets traps against four Survivors.

Resident Evil 3 has shipped two million units to global retail.