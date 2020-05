Microsoft Corp. this week previewed Xbox Live Games with Gold for the Xbox One and the Xbox 360 in June 2020.

In June 2020, the Xbox One will offer Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse June 1st to the 30th and Coffee Talk from June 16th to July 15th.

The Xbox One and Xbox 360 will offer Destroy All Humans! from June 1st to the 15th and Sine Mora from June 16th to the 30th.