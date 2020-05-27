SNK deploys Neo Geo titles to Twitch Prime

SNK Corp. this week released a first wave of Neo Geo titles to Twitch Prime.

New titles available to download include Fatal Fury Special, The King of Fighters 2000, Samurai Shodown II, Art of Fighting 2, Blazing Star, and Pulstar.

Amazon Prime members can download each title to keep at no charge.

More than 20 titles will be available this summer, including Garou: Mark of the Wolves, The Last Blade 2, Metal Slug 2, The King of Fighters ’98 Ultimate Match Final Edition, Sengoku 3, and King of the Monsters.