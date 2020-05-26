Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition to trek Nintendo Switch this week

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week will release Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition for the Nintendo Switch.

The title will include updated graphics, an improved battle HUD and menus, more than 90 remastered tracks, and an all-new epilogue story called Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected.

Released to the Wii in 2012, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is a remastered version of the RPG entry.

The title chronicles the adventures of Shulk and Fiona.

It will be sold May 29 at $59.99.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 for Nintendo Switch sold more than 1.5 million units at global retail.