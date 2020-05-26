Xbox Game Pass titles to leave service May 29

May 26, 2020

Microsoft Corp. this week will remove select titles from the Xbox Game Pass for Console service.

Titles to leave the service May 29 include #IDARB, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Hydro Thunder Hurricane, King of Fighters ’98 Ultimate and Old man’s Journey.

Xbox Game Pass for Console is a subscription service to download Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles at $9.99 per month.

The service allows subscribers to download full Xbox One and Xbox 360 game titles and purchase titles at an exclusive discount.

More than 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles are available.


