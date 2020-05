Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Super Saver Sale at the Xbox Live division.

The sale discounts select digital titles for the Xbox One and the Xbox 360.

Discounted titles include NBA 2K20, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition, Banner Saga 3, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, Control, Contra: Rogue Corps, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, and Sonic Adventure.

The sale ends May 25.