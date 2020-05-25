Minecraft Dungeons to trek PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC this week

Microsoft Corp. this week will release Minecraft Dungeons to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox Game Pass for Console and Xbox Game Pass for PC.

The Minecraft Dungeons – Standard Edition will be sold at $19.99 and the Hero Edition will be sold at $29.99. The Hero Edition contains a Hero Pass that includes a Hero Cape, two player skins, a chicken pet and two upcoming DLC packs.

Minecraft Dungeons, to be sold May 26, is an all-new action adventure title inspired by classic dungeon crawlers. It will include 3D, multi-level dungeons, and up to four-player co-op functionality.

The final game will contain varied levels including canyons, swamps, and mines, in addition to new weapons and items to defeat enemy swarms.

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service to download Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles at $9.99 per month.