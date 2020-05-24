PSN to conclude Extended Play Sale

Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Extended Play Sale for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and the PS Vita at the PlayStation Network division.

The Extended Play Sale discounts select digital titles by up to 50 percent.

Discounted titles include Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, NBA 2K20 Legend Edition, Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition, Red Dead Redemption II: Special Edition, The Witcher: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition, Diablo III: Eternal Collection, Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition, WWE 2K20 Deluxe Edition, and FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition.

The sale ends May 26.