Best Buy holds $9.99 PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch game sale

Best Buy Co. Inc. this month is holding a video game sale for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch that discounts select titles to under $10 in a limited promotion.

Discounted titles include Battlefield 1 Revolution, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, WWE 2K19, NBA 2K19, Watch Dogs 2, Far Cry 4, PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Dishonored 2.

The retailer is concurrently holding a PC Gaming Memorial Day Sale. It ends May 25.