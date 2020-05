Best Buy Co. Inc. this week began holding a PC Gaming Memorial Day Sale which discounts select desktops, notebooks, monitors, CPUs and headsets.

Discounted products include the LG 24-inch IPD LED FHD FreeSync Monitor at $109.99, the ASUS ROG GU502GV 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop at $1,399.99, Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at $129.99, and the Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero Wireless Gaming Headset at $99.99.

The sale concludes May 25.