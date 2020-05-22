Xbox Live down in May service outage

Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Live service went down this week in a service outage that limited major services.

In the outage affects the Xbox Live Core Services, which includes signing in and managing an account, and the Social and Gaming sector, which includes the Friends List and Achievements.

In Q3, Microsoft said the More Personal Computing segment, which includes the Xbox, held $11 billion in revenue.

Gaming revenue declined one percent from the year prior.

Xbox content and services revenue, which includes the Xbox Game Pass, increased two percent from one year prior.

Microsoft will sell the Xbox Series X, the successor to the Xbox One, holiday 2020.