Third-party publishers this week released new titles for Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One to the Xbox Live division.

New titles released May 22 include Saints Row: The Third Remastered, Monstrum, Maneater, SokoBunny, and The Taller I Grow.

Saints Row: The Third Remastered is a third-person action title, Monstrum is a procedurally-generated action game, Maneater is a single-player open world action RPG, SokoBunny is a puzzle title, and The Taller I Grow is a puzzle platform game.