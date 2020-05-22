PS4 Pro The Last of Us Part II Bundle to deploy

Sony Corp. this week said it will release the PlayStation 4 Pro The Last of Us Part II Limited Edition Bundle to U.S. retail.

The PS4 Pro The Last of Us Part II Bundle will include a PS4 Pro 1TB console with matte finish and engraved design of Ellie’s tattoo, The Last of Us Part II DualShock 4 wireless controller, The Last of Us Part II SteelBook Case with Full Game, and digital content voucher at $399.99.

It will be sold June 19.

The Last of Us Part II is a third-person survival action title set five years after The Last of Us.

The final game will include shooting and melee action against hordes of enemies.