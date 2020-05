Best Buy Co. Inc. this week is holding an Apple Memorial Day Sale Event that discounts select Apple products including the iPad, MacBook Air, Apple Watch, and the HomePod.

Discounted products include the 10.2-inch iPad at $249.99, the Apple Watch Series 5 40mm at $299.99, the MacBook Air at $949.99, and the HomePod at $199.99.

The sale concludes May 25.