TCL deploys TCL 10L, TCL 10 Pro smartphones

TCL this week released 10-Series smartphones, the first products to be sold under the TCL Mobile brand.

The TCL 10L includes a 6.53-inch FHD+ Dotch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 CPU, 6GB RAM, 64GB storage, four rear cameras, and 16MP front camera. It sells at $249.99.

The TCL 10 Pro includes a 6.47-inch curved AMOLED display, four rear cameras including a 64MP camera, on-display fingerprint reader, 4500mAh battery, 6GB RAM, and 64GB storage. It sells at $449.99.

Both products are sold at Amazon.com, with availability at Best Buy and Walmart later this month.