Sega Games Co., Ltd. this week said it will release Phantasy Star Online 2 to the PC May 27.

Phantasy Star Online 2 is a free-to-play MMORPG that includes the original PSO2 story, up-to-date balancing, quality-of-life improvements from the Japanese service, and all-new live stage events.

In addition, the PC SKU will include cross-platform functionality with Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One.

The final game includes 12-player simultaneous online action combat.