Best Buy Co. Inc. this month began holding a video game sale for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch in a limited promotion.

Discounted titles include Resident Evil 3, The Yakuza Remastered Collection, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Borderlands 3, Bayonetta and Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition, FIFA 20, and Daemon X Machina.

Titles start at $9.99.