Nintendo Switch Online NES, SNES May titles deploy

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week released Nintendo Entertainment System and Super Nintendo Entertainment System titles for the Nintendo Switch Online service.

New NES and SNES titles include Ryger, Wild Guns, Panel de Pon, and Operation Logic Bomb.

Nintendo Switch Online is a paid service that provides access to online play. Titles including Splatoon 2, ARMS, Mario Kart 8, Mario Tennis, and Sushi Striker: Way of Sushido will require a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

Finally, the service offers Save Data Cloud Backup to save data online.

A 1-Month membership costs $3.99, Nintendo Switch Online 3-Month Membership at $7.99 and 12-Month Membership at $19.99. A 12-Month Family membership with up to seven members costs $34.99.