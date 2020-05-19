Xbox Game Pass drops Fractured Minds

Microsoft Corp. this week released Fractured Minds to the Xbox Game Pass for Console service.

Fractured Minds is an artistic short game that explores anxiety and mental issues.

The final game includes six chapters.

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service to download Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles at $9.99 per month.

The service allows subscribers to download full Xbox One and Xbox 360 game titles and purchase titles at an exclusive discount.

More than 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles are available.