PlatinumGames this week released The Wonderful 101: Remastered digital SKU for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC.

The Wonderful 101: Remastered is an action title that includes tuned controls, and improved image quality and frame rate.

In the title, a team of heroes must unite to protect the world from alien invaders.

It sells at $39.99.

The physical retail SKU will be sold in June.