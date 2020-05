Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Sonic the Hedgehog Sale at the Nintendo eShop.

The sale discounts select digital titles for the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS.

Discounted titles include Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Sonic Forces, Sonic Mania, Team Sonic Racing, Sonic Boom: Fire & Ice, Sonic Generations, and Sonic Lost World.

The sale is valid until May 26.