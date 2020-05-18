Xbox Live Start Your Engines Sale to conclude

May 18, 2020

Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the The sale discounts select digital titles for the Xbox One and Xbox 360 by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Forza Horizon, Need for Speed Heat, The Crew 2, TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2, DiRT Rally 2.0, Wreckfest, Assetto Corsa, Burnout Paradise Remastered, F1 2018, MotoGP 19, and Daytona USA.

The sale is valid until May 18.


