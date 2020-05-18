Xbox Game Pass to drop Alan Wake this week

Microsoft Corp. this week will release Alan Wake for Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC.

Alan Wake is an survival horror action title released to the Xbox 360 in 2010.

It will be released to the Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC May 21.

Xbox Game Pass offers unlimited access to more than 100 Windows 10 PC game titles from over 75 developers and publishers.

Xbox Game Pass PC subscribers receive up to 20 percent off games in the current library and up to 10 percent off related game DLC and add-ons from the Microsoft Store.