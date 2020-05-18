TurboGrafx-16 Mini to deploy this week

Konami Corp. this week will release the TurboGrafx-16 Mini, a compact console that includes classic titles for the TurboGrafx-16.

The hardware, to be sold May 22, will include 50 games, a Quick Save feature, HDMI connection, and the option to utilize a multitap for five-player local multiplayer.

Pre-installed TurboGrafx-16 titles include R-Type, New Adventure Island, Ninja Spirit, Ys Book I & II, Dungeon Explorer and Alien Crush. Pre-installed PC Engine titles include Snatcher, Castlevania: Rondo of Blood, Star Parodius, and Panic Bomber.

Finally, the TurboPad Controller will retain its original size.

The TurboGrafx-16 was released in 1989 in the U.S. It was sold as the PC Engine in Japan in 1987.