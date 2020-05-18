Nintendo eShop holds AniMay Sale

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the AniMay Sale at the Nintendo eShop.

The sale discounts select digital titles for the Nintendo Switch.

Discounted titles include Dragon Ball FighterZ, God Eater 3, MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy, Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch, Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission Launch Edition, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition, and Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition.

The sale is valid until May 26.