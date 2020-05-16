Nintendo Switch No. 1; Animal Crossing: New Horizons defends No. 1 in Japan

Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as the No. 2 hardware in Japan in the latest retail data from the region.

Famitsu this week said the Nintendo Switch sold 78,732 units between May 3 and May 10 to rank as the No. 1 hardware for the week.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons ranked as the No. 1 title in the period 194,942 units for the week.

In Q4, Nintendo recorded an operating profit of $842 million.

Between Jan. to Mar., the Nintendo Switch sold 2.27 million units. The Nintendo Switch Lite accounted for 1 million in unit sales.

In addition, it sold 45.59 million units of software in the period.

Nintendo Switch sales totaled 21.03 million units for the fiscal year.

The hardware has sold 55.77 million units to date.