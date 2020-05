Activision Publishing Inc. this week said it will release Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One, and the PC.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 will include all pro skaters, levels, and tricks remastered in HD.

The final game will include Create-A-Park and Create-A-Skater features and local two-player modes.

It will be sold Sept. 3 at $39.99.