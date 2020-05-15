Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo Switch sells 17M units

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week said Super Mario Odyssey for the Nintendo Switch has sold more than 17 million units at global retail.

Super Mario Odyssey has 17.41 million units worldwide as of Mar. 31, 2020.

Super Mario Odyssey is an action platform title in which Mario leaves the Mushroom Kingdom to enter a new sandbox-style journey.

Locations include a metropolitan city, forest and a food-based world.

An ally, Cappy, allows Mario to inhabit different characters in the game. In addition, a second player can control Cappy for local co-op functionality.

The title is the fastest-selling Super Mario game ever in the U.S., beating sales of New Super Mario Bros. Wii.