Splatoon 2 Nintendo Switch sells 10M units

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this month said Splatoon 2 for the Nintendo Switch has sold more than 10 million units to date.

The shooter title has sold 10.17 million units at global retail as of Mar. 31, 2020.

Splatoon 2 is a third-person shooter title that includes 4 vs. 4 turf battles in new stages, new fashions, and new weapons.

The title includes a single-player adventure, sensitivity controls, new Salmon Run local and online multiplayer mode, Ranked Battles, League Battles, and Post-Launch updates.

The Nintendo Switch Online app includes access to SplatNet 2, a Splatoon 2-specific service to set up matches, view information, and conduct voice chat via a connected mobile device.

The Octo Expansion DLC, which includes Agent 8 and 80 brand new missions, is sold at $19.99.