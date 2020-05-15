PS5 Unreal Engine 5 demo previews graphics power

Epic Games, Inc. previewed the Unreal Engine 5 with a real-time demo for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5.

The demo, Lumen in the Land of Nanite, previewed new core technologies in Unreal Engine 5 including nanite virtualized geometry to utilize film-quality source art comprised of up to hundreds of billions of polygons.

In addition, the demo previewed dynamic global illumination for render light changes efficiently.

The final demo includes Chaos physics, destruction convolution reverb and ambisonics rendering.

Unreal Engine 5 will be released in 2021 for next-generation consoles, current-generation consoles, PC and mobile.

The PS5 will be sold this holiday.