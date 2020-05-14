Samurai Shodown bouts Iroha DLC

May 14, 2020

SNK Corp. this week released the Iroha DLC to Samurai Shodown for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch and the PC.

Iroha is a DLC character from Samurai Shodown VI who wields to close-range swords.

Samurai Shodown is a fighting title that utilizes Unreal Engine 4 to build 3D characters on a 2D plane.

Returning characters include Haohmaru, Nakoruru, Galford, Jubei Yagyu, Charlotte, Genjuro, Hanzo, Kyoshiro, Shiki, Tam Tam, Ukyo, Yoshitora, and Earthquake.

New characters include Darli Dagger, Wu-ruixang, and Yashamaru Kamura.

Trademark fight systems like the Rage Gauge, Rage Explosion and Sword Clash return, in addition to a new Super Special Move.

The final game includes Dojo Mode in which users fight an AI clone that learns player patterns from prior duels.


